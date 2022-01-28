Street Help homeless shelter in desperate need of sleeping bags and food

A call for help is being issued by officials at the Street Help homeless shelter in Windsor.

Administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger says they're currently unable to provide any shelter for those looking to escape the cold weather due to ongoing renovations at the site at 964 Wyandotte St. E. in Windsor.

But they're still serving food and Wilson-Furlonger says they have days when they're feeding up to 400 people.

She says sleeping bags are highly needed right now, especially in this cold weather.

"Please go buy that sleeping bag. Anything $20 or more that you spend we can give you a tax receipt that can help you out on your taxes for next year."

Wilson-Furlonger says they're in desperate need of food because they're not just feeding the homeless anymore, but also families from the neighbourhood.

"We're not just feeding the homeless anymore. We're feeding families in the neighbourhood and other areas. We have people bringing their kids to school and then picking them up at lunch and bringing them over to the centre to get food to eat and that's heartbreaking."

She says with this cold weather, some people need two or three sleeping bags to stay warm outside.

"We're losing more spaces for the homeless to go in and keep from freezing to death, literally. So sleeping bags are a big need right now. I know they're not cheap, but the price you pay really helps to save a life. They're highly needed right now."

Environment Canada is forecasting daytime temperatures in the range of -8C to -10C between Friday and Monday, with a low of -18C Friday evening and -16C Saturday night.