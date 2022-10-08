Street Help hosting three day Thanksgiving feast for those in need

Street Help will be having a Thanksgiving feast for those in need over the next three days.

Administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger says they've been very generously surprised with all of the turkeys they need from supporters in the community, and more.

She says they're also serving ham, homemade cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, and lots of vegetables.

"We know that we serve people traditionally for the three days around the Thanksgiving holiday. We don't want anybody to miss out so it'll be Saturday, Sunday and Monday that people will be able to come, fill up and enjoy," she said.

Wilson-Furlonger says she's expecting a big turnout this weekend.

"And that's why we asked for the extra blessings of abundance to come to us, because we're serving over 400 people a day now. It's quite a lot of work to do that alone, but that tells you how much desperate need is in the community."

She says they're not just serving the homeless now either, they're serving many members of the community including families with children who don't have enough food in the house.

The meals will remain as take out, because the centre is still not fully open yet.

Wilson-Furlonger says they have one other little thing to get done, as they're waiting for some parts to come in the mail.

"We can still put up the plexiglass because we think, that even though everything is open right now, we don't know with COVID-19," she continued. "Nobody knows, so I would rather see that we have a safe environment for our staff and volunteers at all times."

She says even though it's a tough time for so many in the community right now, weekends like this are exciting for those staff and volunteers to be able to make a difference for so many people in Windsor-Essex.

Street Help is located at 964 Wyandotte St. E. in Windsor.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi