Street Help's Administrator Happy Homeless are Getting Vaccinated

The administrator at Street Help Homeless Centre is happy to hear Windsor's homeless population is receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Christine Wilson-Furlonger says she's grateful but hoped vaccinations would have started earlier for the homeless population.

She says she's excited and is thanking everyone who made it possible.

"They're already a very under served in so many ways so the fact that the conditions that they're being forced to live in is being taken serious enough to prioritize them, we are must grateful," says Wilson-Furlonger.

Wilson-Furlonger feels the community is coming together to assist the homeless population.

"We have to do everything within our powers so we commend everybody who's responsible for making this happen," says Wilson-Furlonger. "It's a great piece of news to hear."

She says it's great news for the region.

"I was hopeful that it would have happened quite a long time ago," says Wilson-Furlonger. "I'm just so grateful that it's finally happening."

The vaccine is administered at the Windsor International Aquatic Centre, which has been operating as a temporary homeless shelter.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at the Downtown Mission, Salvation Army and Victoria Manor.