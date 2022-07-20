Street Help seeing more clients during heat wave

With Windsor-Essex experiencing a prolonged heat wave this week, most people are looking to stay cool and keep hydrated.

Especially for those less fortunate, and one of the managers at Street Help says they're already seeing an increase in people stopping by.

Anthony Nelson says they're giving out two to three bottles of water per person, on top of what they usually provide.

"So that's including the lunches, the dinners, and the breakfasts. And we have other things they need like hygiene stuff, so they come and get it and they're always appreciative. Because they're always thanking us for what we do here," he said.

He says that's the main thing, making sure they're meeting the needs of the people in the community who visit Street Help.

Nelson says they've seen a doubling of the amount of people that have been coming recently.

"It's great that we have volunteers to do what is needed, and they're doing great jobs. We are here doing this because we love what we do. Helping people, feeding people, and making sure people are satisfied with what we have here and they're very grateful."

He says for this week they'd be grateful if people would keep them in mind when it comes to donation of bottled water.

"It's one of the main elements, we would love more people to donate bottles of water because we're running out of cases," Nelson continued. "There's people that really need it, for this weather out here it's very important for them to stay hydrated and the water is definitely a great need."

Nelson says they're always looking for more volunteers to help out, and not just during times where they see an increased amount of people stopping by.

The window at Street Help is open seven days a week, closing at 5 p.m. each day.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi