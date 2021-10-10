Street Help serving takeout Thanksgiving dinner due to COVID-19

COVID-19 isn't going to stop Street Help from feeding those in need this Thanksgiving.

Administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger says, while they aren't able to open their doors for a traditional dinner, takeout boxes will be offered Sunday and Monday to anyone who is hungry.

She says they're expecting a big turn out.

"We are serving Thanksgiving dinner. Our average number of people that come through on any day is between 200 and 300 people and we don't count meals because you can eat as many meals as you want in a day. Come to window as many times as you like."

Demand has increased since the pandemic began, she says.

"Numbers did increase due to COVID. There's a lot of people that aren't working that can no longer afford to put food on their table. They're coming to us and we're happy to feed them. That's our goal, to feed and help people."

The Thanksgiving dinners can be picked up between 11 a.m.. and 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Street Help is located at 964 Wyandotte St. E. in Windsor.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.