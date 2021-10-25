Streetcar 351 to be located in Legacy Park on Windsor's waterfront

We now know where Windsor's oldest streetcar is going to call home.

City council approved spending $8.4-million on the "Legacy Beacon" project which will see Streetcar 351 moved to Riverside Dr. at the foot of Caron Ave known as Legacy Park.

The original plan had called for the streetcar to be located at Riverside Dr. near Assumption Park, but that was scrapped over concerns the project would rise above the crown of Riverside Dr. contradicting a city bylaw.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says he's confident the project will be a success.

"Having been the mayor when we announced Bright Lights and recognizing we had the worst flood in the city's history the next day, I remember the outrage from the public that we were spending $3-million on a light show. That is now one of the most beloved festivals in the city. Mark my words that once this is built, this will be the most well used destination along our riverfront."

He says, for council members concerned about the cost, money has been spent on priority issues as well.

"I take some of the arguments that were made here about flooding in South Windsor and other places in the city. Guys, we have a $1.6-billion capital plan over the next 10 years. We're spending $170-million this year, more than 60% is going to roads and sewers. You have prioritized roads and sewers."

Dilkens says COVID challenges were handled quite well and the city can start looking beyond the pandemic.

"When it comes to the budget and COVID, there is no one that's been more sensitive to that trying to navigate through. If I thought that this was going to be an issue where the taxpayers were going to be disadvantaged or there was some jeopardy financially to the city or the taxpayers because of this decision, I'd be the first one to push the eject button."

On Monday, council also discussed the proposed $32.5-million canopy at Festival Plaza and civic esplanade project on the former city hall land — those were sent back to administration to develop different costing options as well as a plan to improve pedestrian access to the waterfront without the use of tunnels underneath Riverside Dr.