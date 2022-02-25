Streetscaping upgrades on the way for Windsor's Pillette Village

Windsor's Pillette Village is poised to get a makeover.

The City of Windsor is preparing to team with the Pillette Village Business Improvement Association to split the cost of a $320,000 streetscaping project, focused on an area along Pillette Road and Wyandotte Street East.

The project would include banners and banner poles, address markers for buildings, new planters and greenery, bike racks, and new trash and recycle stations.

Bridget Scheuerman, Executive Director of the Pillette Village BIA, says businesses and property owners have committed to contributing 50 per cent of the bill towards the enhancements.

"Two years ago agreed to have the levy raised and they are most anxious to see this because we've been talking about it for four years now and now is the time to go forward with it," says Scheuerman.

She says the area is excited about the project and feels it's been a long time coming.

An artist rendering of planned address markers and decorative signs for buildings within the Pillette Village BIA, which is teaming with the City of Windsor to split the cost of a $320,000 streetscaping project. (Image courtesy of the City of Windsor)

Windsor City Council will be asked to approve the proposed project when they meet Monday, Feb. 28.

Stefan Fediuk, Landscape Architect for the City of Windsor, says if approved by council, some work will be completed by the Fall of 2022.

"If it's approved some of the components will be available to be approved quite quickly," says Fediuk. "Unfortunately due to manufacturing constraints and everything else like that, we're looking at about a 20 to 22 week delay for manufacturing plus we'll also have to go through the procurement process."

The City says the proposed design of the streetscape elements reflects the unique character of the BIA with a blend of Art Nouveau and Art Deco motifs. Coloured glass rondels and aluminum scroll work topping the banner polls will complement existing elements like the current benches. Place-making banners will identify the north-south Wyandotte Street gateways as well as the east and west gateways of Pillette Road.

With files from Rob Hindi