Stricker Appoints Love, Zach Johnson as Assistants

Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has asked two-time U.S. captain Davis Love III and Zach Johnson to be his assistants for the upcoming matches at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Stricker previously appointed the last captain, Jim Furyk, to be one of his assistants.

The Ryder Cup is still on schedule to be played Sept. 25-27, one week after the rescheduled U.S. Open.

Love was captain at Medinah in Illinois in 2012 when Europe rallied from a 10-6 deficit on the final day, the largest comeback by a visiting team in Ryder Cup history.

He was appointed captain again for the 2016 matches at Hazeltine in Minnesota, the first Ryder Cup since players were given more control over decisions.

The Americans won for only the second time in eight matches.

with files from Associated Press