Strike avoided at ZF Automotive

A strike has been avoided at ZF Automotive.

Unifor Local 444 negotiated with the company throughout the weekend, and have reached a tentative deal for the 280 members.

ZF is a feeder plant for the Windsor Assembly Plant, supplying parts for the front and rear suspensions for the Pacifica.

Unifor is pattern bargaining with the employer, with ZF leading to set the pattern.

The three other companies included are HBPO, Avancez, and Dakkota, all of which are automotive manufacturing plants.

Now that an agreement has been reached with ZF, if it's ratified negotiations will move to the other three feeder plants.

Members from all four plants voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action on February 25.