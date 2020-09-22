Strike Deadline Extended as Ford, Unifor Remain at Bargaining Table

Ford of Canada and the union representing its 6,300 workers are still at the bargaining table.

Unifor tweeted out just after 11 p.m. Monday that the union was extending its strike deadline beyond midnight to continue contract negotiations.

National president Jerry Dias has said securing a future for workers in Oakville is a major goal.

The plant has nothing beyond 2023 when production of the Ford Edge is set to end.

The Toronto Star reported Monday that both the federal and provincial governments are set to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to help Ford produce electric vehicles at the plant.

The ongoing talks affect some 1,600 workers in Windsor.

Dias has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m to address the contract talks.