Strike over at Performance Ford

Unionized workers at Performance Ford in Windsor have a new collective agreement.

The workers voted 96 per cent in favour of the three year deal which includes wage increases between 12.5 and 17 per cent.

Unifor Local 195 represents the 32 unionized workers at the dealership.

President Emile Nabbout says a second tentative deal was reached with the employer after the first deal was rejected by the workers, resulting in a two day strike.

"We had resumed back to the table with the employer, which we have a very good relationship with the employer, and we were able to reach a tentative agreement and everybody's happy to return back to work," says Nabbout. "I was glad that the employer was able to understand the workers demands and they have met those demands."

He says Performance Ford understood that inflation has caused many families to worry about wages.

"One of the main issues was the wage, and inflation costs," he says. "Everybody now, recently in the last six, seven, eight months the inflation has hit the roof and it's affecting money and working families. The employer understood that."

Employees will return back to work on Thursday.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi