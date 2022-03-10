Strike vote scheduled for unionized employees at Caesars Windsor

A strike vote will be held next week for unionized workers at Ceasars Windsor.

Unifor Local 444 has scheduled an online strike authorization vote on March 15th for its nearly 1,800 members.

A message from Local 444 on Twitter reads: "Our Solidarity together is a must! Our resolve to see this fight through to the end is necessary, showing this company our belief in our worth sends a strong message that we are *not to be PROVOKED!"

Many workers have been off the job or dealt with multiple work disruptions for almost two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, closures and capacity limits.

The union and the casino formally began contract negotiations on Feb. 18.

The current collective agreement was extended last year amid the pandemic and is set to expire April 2.