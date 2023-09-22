Strikes against automakers spread to 38 locations in 20 states, Stellantis and GM are targeted

The president of the United Auto Workers said Friday the union will expand its strike against major automakers by walking out of 38 General Motors and Stellantis plants in 20 states.

Ford was spared additional strikes because the company has met some of the union's demands during negotiations over the past week, said UAW President Shawn Fain.

The union is pointing to the companies' huge recent profits as it seeks wage increases of 36% over four years.

The companies have offered a little over half that amount.

The UAW has other demands, including a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay and a restoration of traditional pension plans for newer workers.