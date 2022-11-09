Striking GO Transit workers to return to negotiating table Friday, Metrolinx says

TORONTO - The union representing striking GO Transit bus operators, station attendants and other employees will return to the negotiating table on Friday.

Around 2,200 GO Transit workers walked off the job Monday and continued to shut down regional bus service across the Greater Golden Horseshoe for a second straight day on Tuesday.

Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit, says it is pleased the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 is returning to the bargaining table and hopes an agreement can be reached to get buses back on the road.

The union says Metrolinx asked to meet on Friday morning.

The union says Metrolinx failed to table a deal Sunday that addressed key points around job protections, while Metrolinx says it did not have enough time to respond to new issues the union raised during last-minute weekend negotiations.

Metrolinx says it is operating all available GO Trains to help accommodate disrupted riders.