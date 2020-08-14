Strip Club Worker Possibly Exposed Hundreds to COVID-19

As many as 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 after visiting a Toronto strip club.

Toronto Public Health says a worker at the Brass Rail strip club on Yonge Street tested positive for the virus.

According to authorities, the employee worked on the days of August 4, 5, 7, and 8.

Contact tracing has reportedly been completed for all individuals who provided their information to the strip club upon entry and all have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

The agency says there is no reason to believe anyone who attended the strip club when the worker was not present would have been exposed to the virus.

— With files from The Canadian Press