Strong Police Presence Expected on Roads this Holiday Weekend

Ontario Provincial Police are stressing the importance of road safety.

May 18 to 24 marks Canada Road Safety Week and provincial police say they will maintain a strong presence on highways and roads this long weekend as they join their policing partners from across the country to enforce and educate road users about traffic laws.

According to the OPP, there have been 76 road collision fatalities on OPP patrolled roads across the province since the beginning of the year.

In Essex County, there have been three fatal collisions where four people have died.

OPP Chief Superintendent Rohan Thompson states "As a driver, every person travelling with, or around you stands to pay the price for the risks you take behind the wheel. So do their families. How you drive is not just your business, it's everyone's business. Please drive safely and ensure everyone buckles up."