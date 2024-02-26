Strong start for Warming Bus initiative in Windsor

A strong start for a new bus in Windsor designed to give those experiencing homelessness a place to stay warm and connect with services.

The Warming Bus initiative launched this past Friday and provided service to 51 unique individuals, 20 on Friday night and 31 on Saturday night.

Andrew Daher, Commissioner of Human and Health Services, told Monday's city council meeting that he rode on the bus Saturday night.

"I can tell you that the overwhelming response from the community, the individuals on that bus, they were very appreciative and very thankful. It's been very, very overwhelming as to the responses in the community," he says.

The initiative is a partnership between the City of Windsor's Human and Health Services Department, Transit Windsor and the Downtown Mission.

A designated Transit Windsor bus is available free of charge for those in need of a place to warm up during the overnight hours when other public spaces may be closed.

Staff from both the Downtown Mission and Human and Health Services will be on the bus to assist with engaging and connecting persons experiencing homelessness to other services and supports.

The initiative is being funded through one-time dollars recently received through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino told council that the business owners downtown are very appreciative of the effort.

It was very cold this Saturday night, Friday and Saturday. Thank God for you guys being out there and great job, phenomal. Hopefully we start advocating now for additional funding to continue this program because I see this program as a really big win for downtown," he says.

The bus runs on a predetermined route, targeting core areas of the city, as well as stopping at emergency shelters and other drop-in programs with extended hours.

The route will start and end at the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub or H4, located in the former Windsor Water World building at 400 Wyandotte Street East.

The Warming Bus is available from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday to Saturday, excluding holidays.

The pilot project will run until April 30, 2024.