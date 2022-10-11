Strong wind expected Wednesday

A special weather statement has been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent because of strong wind in the forecast Wednesday.

Gusts up to 90km/h are expected along with thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Environment Canada says loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.

Winds will ease Wednesday evening or overnight with the passage of a cold front that will bring daytime highs to 14 degrees celcius on Thursday and 10 on Friday.