Strong Winds Could Cause Flooding

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement.

Due to strong winds from the north and elevated water levels, ERCA says there's an increased risk of flooding, nearshore erosion and damaging waves along the Lake St. Clair shoreline between Windsor and Lighthouse Cove.

The statement is in effect until noon on Friday.

The wind is expected to change to the south/southwest on Saturday night which may impact the Lake Erie shoreline including Pelee Island.