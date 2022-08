Windsor Fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire this afternoon.

The Windsor police ask the public to avoid Ottawa Street between Gladstone and Moy due to the fire until further notice.

The fire was put out at around 3 p.m. and crews on the scene are working on ventilation for the building.

The public is asked to avoid the area.



Windsor Fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire on Thursday, August 11 2022. (Photo by Kurlis Mati)