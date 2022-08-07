The struggles in the health care system continue to be an ongoing issue throughout Ontario.

Shortages regarding staff and nurses continue to effect emergency rooms, and have even caused some around the province to close their doors to patients.

On Tuesday, health minister Sylvia Jones said that the province was looking to acquire more internationally trained nurses which would help with the staffing issues that hospitals are facing.

Windsor and Essex County have also been effected by these issues.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmerjyk, says that the government at all levels are trying to work through these issues as quickly as possible.

He says that no government officials, at any level, should be excusing what's going on in the health care system.

"There's no excuses. Canadians want to see all levels of government working together on this issue, it's just too important. There really are no excuses, and we need to get this fixed."

He says in the last budget, efforts have been made to help front line workers as much as possible.

"In this last budget, we've also increased the student loan forgiveness program for doctors, and nurses, and we're actually going to be expanding that list of professions to include other health care workers. And these are for doctors and nurses that are moving to rural and remote communities."

He says everyone is impacted by these shortages, from patients to the nurses and doctors.

"We know that there's huge backlogs, and surgeries, and procedures, people's lives are at stake here and at the same time obviously we're seeing the tremendous strain and pressure that our frontline health care workers are facing."

On Friday, Dr. Chris Simpson, vice-president at Ontario Health, says he's optimistic that a widespread staffing crunch will ease as the seventh wave of COVID-19 decreases and more people return to work.

Ten Ontario emergency rooms have been forced to temporarily close due to a lack of nurses since June.

