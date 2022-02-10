Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett
The Edmonton Oilers have fired head coach Dave Tippett, according to reports from Sportsnet, TSN and the Athletic.
After beginning the season 16-5-0, the Oilers went 7-13-3 and dropped down the standings.
The club now sits fifth in the NHL's Pacific Division.
Edmonton has lost its last two games, including a 4-1 loss Wednesday to the Chicago Blackhawks .
Tippett, 60, was first hired as Edmonton's head coach in May 2019.
Under his watch, the Oilers never performed better than making it to the first round of the playoffs despite a roster that features superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.