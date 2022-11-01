Struggling Nets part ways with Canadian coach and basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash

Canadian head coach Steve Nash is out in Brooklyn after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.

The Nets said in a release that the franchise mutually parted ways with the two-time NBA MVP and basketball Hall of Famer.

The Nets, considered a title contender at the start of the season with stars Kevin Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons on their roster, are off two a 2-5 start.

Nash had no previous head coaching experience when he took over behind the Nets bench before the 2020-21 season.

Brooklyn made the playoffs in both his full seasons as head coach. But the team was ousted in the first round of the 2021-22 post-season despite starting the season with a roster that included Irving, Durant and James Harden. Irving only played 29 games after declining to receive a vaccination against COVID-19.

Durant said over the off-season that he wanted Nash out before walking back his request. The Nets have been another mess this season, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it.