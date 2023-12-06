Student charged after incident at a Leamington high school

A 15-year-old has been charged after an incident at a Leamington high school.

Provincial police have not released much information but say officers received a report of threats made by a high school student in Leamington on Tuesday.

According to police, there were no public safety concerns related to the incident and no injuries were reported.

The teen has been charged with Uttering Threats - Cause death or Bodily Harm.

The OPP say the student's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.