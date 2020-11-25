Student Cohort Dismissed After COVID-19 Found at Corpus Christi Middle School

Two dozen students at Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School have been dismissed due to COVID-19.

Under direction from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, a cohort of 24 students have been told to stay home.

According to a release from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, the confirmed case was part of the Sports Academy program at Central Park Athletics and was not in attendance at the main campus of Corpus Christi.

The board and health unit are working to contact all affected students and staff.

Parents are asked to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning — if they appear ill keep them home and contact your healthcare provider.

The latest information can be found on the board's website.