Student Halloween Party at UWindsor Under Investigation

The University of Windsor is telling students to restrict social gatherings and strictly adhere to COVID-19 prevention protocols.

The university says it's been advised by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit of an unauthorized Halloween gathering of student that's currently being investigated.

Few details have been released but both the university and health unit are working together on the matter.

"This is a strong reminder to our student community that we cannot become complacent with our protocols and guidelines during this pandemic. There is simply too much at stake and we need to be stringent now more than ever," said University of Windsor President and Vice-Chancellor Rob Gordon.

"We all need to be responsible and consider how our behaviour today may affect our friends, family, and members of the larger community tomorrow," added Gordon.

The University of Windsor is currently following a remote learning model with most classes being held online this semester.

Students, staff, and faculty are reminded to practice good hygiene, wear a mask and keep 2m from others when possible.