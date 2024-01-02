Student housing a priority for St. Clair College in 2024

St. Clair College is calling 2023 a successful year despite a set back in their student housing plan.

In late Nov., the college entered into a memorandum of understanding with Fairmount Properties, which was to provide accommodation for up to 400 international students annually within 'Global Village Windsor', on the site of the former Salvation Army Grace Hospital in downtown Windsor.

However, just two weeks later the city voted in favour of scrapping a development agreement with the Ohio-based Fairmount. Mayor Drew Dilkens had stated there had not been enough development action since the agreement was announced in 2020.

St. Clair College President Patti France says they're hoping to finalize more student housing in 2024.

"So that we can support our students that are attending our downtown campuses from a housing perspective, so absolutely that's still a priority for the college."

She says the college hopes to open their new welcome centre by mid-summer.

"Which will allow us to service students from one location, opposed to students going all over the campus to try and be served by different departments within the college. So really really looking forward to that and we're hoping to be able to cut the ribbon August 2024."

2024 will see France depart the college when she retires later this year, which she says is bittersweet.

"Obviously I love St. Clair College. I have been there a very long time and I'm always here if they need anything. But yes, looking forward to a little bit of down time. Still lots of things on my plate from a community perspective but looking forward to spending more time with family."

In Sept. 2023, Michael Silvaggi was chosen by the St. Clair College Board of Governors to serve as the next president of the college. He will officially start the role on Jun. 1.

When it comes to enrollment numbers for 2024, France says she expects domestic enrollment to stay the same, although she says they may see a slight decrease in international students.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi