Student residence outbreak at UWindsor considered 'extremely low-risk'

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the University of Windsor's Alumni Hall residence.

According to a university release, the outbreak is considered extremely low-risk and residents are under "modified quarantine."

The university says it was notified by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit last Wednesday about a single case and then again on Friday after three more cases were identified.

The university adds, the move came after daily wastewater screening from the building tested positive for the virus last Saturday.

The positive cases along with close contacts have been relocated and are receiving support from the Health Unit, Student Health Services, and Residence Services.