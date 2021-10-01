Student rights office created at UWindsor

The University of Windsor Students' Alliance (UWSA) is creating a 'Student Rights & Empowerment Office.'

Vice President of Finance and Operations Petar Bratic says the office has been established to assist students with academic misconduct allegations, non-academic misconduct allegations, grade appeals, human rights complaints, privacy complaints, and academic accommodations.

He says the UWSA started the initiative to 'essentially bridge the gap.'

"The power imbalance that is between the university and the student so this would be an office that's going to help advocate for students and help them become aware of their rights before a problem occurs," he says.

Bratic says the UWSA recently decided to launch the office.

"The gap was identified sort of in the past two academic years where we've recognized that there were students that slipped through the cracks," says Bratic. "So there were institutional problems at the University of Windsor which are well publicized."

He hopes the office assists full-time undergraduate students on their rights in dealing with the university.

"This is essentially something that we've had similar versions in the past but nothing as quite intense as we're looking to do now," he says.

Bratic adds the UWSA is looking for a Student Rights & Empowerment Coordinator.

He says a posting has already gone up.