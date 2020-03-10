Student Trip Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

A tough break for 25 students from St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School in LaSalle.

Their March Break trip to Italy has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board spokesperson Stephen Fields says the students are obviously disappointed along with the staff and chaperones.

"I'm sure there's a great deal of disappointment of their part but the safety of our students is paramount and we want to make sure nobody is going into a dangerous situation especially a place like Italy where they got a very situation there," says Fields. "So we want to do what's best on behalf of our students and make sure that they're not put into those situations.

He says the board will continue to monitor other scheduled international school trips.

"There are other trips that we're looking at that are scheduled for a little bit later in the year and what we'll do is just continue to monitor the international situation and we'll make decisions about those trips on a case by case basis," says Fields.

As heard on AM800 news on Tuesday, Air Canada is putting a halt to flights to Italy.

The airline says 'ongoing health and safety concerns' over the Coronavirus have prompted the decision.

Infections in Italy hit the 10,000 mark, more than anywhere else but China.

More than 600 people have died from the virus in Italy.

- with files from AM800's Teresinha Medeiros