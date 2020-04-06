Students Across Ontario Begin Online Learning Today

Online learning begins today for students across Ontario.

Over three weeks after COVID-19 closed schools across the province, teachers will begin providing both live and pre-recorded lessons to students.

The Ministry of Education has said that e-learning cannot fully replace the in-class experience, but the goal is to help students continue their education as much as possible during the closures caused by the pandemic.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is asking parents to help the youngest of students through the transition, even with many parents also busy working from home.

Ontario Public School Boards' Association President, Cathy Abraham, has said school boards have been hearing from parents in recent weeks that they need help teaching their children at home.

Abraham said every board in the province has been crafting a local plan to address the needs of students who may not have access to the internet, computers or tablets, or whose parents may not have time to oversee their schooling.

With files from the Canadian Press