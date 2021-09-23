Students and staff excited to be back in person at St. Joseph's

Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School heading back to class for in-person learning on Thursday morning.

The school had been closed since September 16, after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit declared an outbreak following the discovery of five positive cases of COVID-19.

Some students are feeling excited, while others have some nerves.

Twelfth graded Nour Chidid says it's been difficult working from home, and is glad to be back.

"It was hard because of paying attention while being at home and I didn't really have a laptop," he continued. "Being back it's kind of exciting, but with online it's kind of hard... I'm excited to be back now."

Tenth grader Jacob Carriere says the school year has already been very complicated.

"We've just gotta get everyone vaccinated and stay safe, I'm kind of nervous but yet it's better than online learning. It was difficult but it was alright," he said.

WECDSB staff along with health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis welcome students back to St. Joseph's Catholic High School, September 23, 2021 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Principal Danielle Desjardins says it's a happy time for staff and students, especially after meeting with the health unit to cover off all of their safety protocols ahead of welcoming kids back.

"So that we can keep our schools as safe as possible," Desjardins continued. "I think very importantly for our students its insuring we're wearing out masks at all times and definitely after school on our free time we're continuing to practise safe habits so that we can keep one another safe and in school."

Whereas the students couple their excitement with some nerves, Desjardins says staff are more focused on making sure safety protocols are followed so that students can stay in class and feel comfortable while they learn.

- with files from Rob Hindi