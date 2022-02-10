Students at Assumption moving to online learning due to protest

Students at two schools will be moving to online learning Friday due to an ongoing protest on Huron Church Road in Windsor.

Protestors have been set up along Huron Church Road, blocking traffic leading to the Ambassador Bridge for the past four days, voicing opposition to COVID-19 restrictions, mandates and vaccines.

The protest is not far from Assumption College Catholic High School and Assumption College Catholic Middle School, both located at 1100 Huron Church Rd.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has sent a message to students and parents at the school that they will transition to online learning Friday.

A message sent to parents says "This decision was made by the school board after extensive consultation with the Windsor Police Service who anticipate that protesters may be increasing their presence in and around the school tomorrow."

The decision is being made out of an abundance of caution and to help our students and staff avoid the inconvenience of anticipated traffic congestion in the neighbourhood that may result."

The board expects classes to resume as per usual on Monday, Feb. 14.