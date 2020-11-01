Students at South Windsor School Dismissed due to COVID-19 Exposure

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board announced a group of south Windsor students will be kept home due to a high risk of COVID-19 exposure.

According to Sunday's release, 16 students from Christ the King Catholic Elementary School at 1200 Grand Marais Rd. W. have been dismissed from school.

Thirteen of those students are in the same class or cohort, but an additional three students who shared a busing cohort were included in the group.

The school board learned of the exposure on the weekend and informed all affected students they should not attend school on Monday morning.



According to the release, the board has been in contact with parents and is working closely with The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to ensure contact tracing doesn't extend past the named group.



More information on next steps and symptom monitoring can be found on the board's website.