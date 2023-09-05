Students at St. Clair College return for first day of school

It's back to school once again for college students at St. Clair College.

President of the college, Dr. Patti France, says everyone is very excited to be on campus for the 2023-24 school year.

Enrolment this year for the Windsor, Chatham and Toronto students sits at 14,000.

While there haven't been any new buildings for this school year, there have been improvements around the campuses, including new parking lots.

This year there are four new programs being offered to students, including Cybersecurity, Computer Programming, Electric Vehicle Technician, and Greenhouse Technician program.

Dr. Patti France, President of St. Clair College, says the Health Science programs continue to be very popular this year.

"They're always over subscribed, so they're full. Many of programs, I mean we have some that are open, an open program list is available on the internet, but not a lot. But certainly the popular programs, health science programs in both nursing and our health sciences, some of our downtown programs are also very popular."

She says the new programs are filling up well.

"So we do have some new programs, we're offering Cybersecurity as a grad certificate, Computer Programming, EV, and Greenhouse. So, we're really excited about those four new programs, and they're filling up very well."

Dr. France says there are no new buildings this year, but some upgrades to the campuses.

"We're doing lots of modifications to the campus, primarily this summer was parking, redoing some parking lots. We were a little concerned because if you would have drove by two weeks ago, they weren't done. But everyone really pulled through for us, so everything is good to go."

There are many events taking place at the college throughout the month, including frosh week, a 'Welcome Back Fest', Saints football games, and soccer games as well.

This will be Dr. Patti France's last year as President at the college as she's decided to retire when her contract with the school expires in August 2024.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi