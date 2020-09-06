Students Begin Returning to UWindsor Campus for Fall Semester

Move-In Day kicked-off at the University of Windsor Saturday, but it will be a little bit different during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Associate Vice President of Student Experience Ryan Flanagan says 160 students will move into the dorms this weekend.

He tells CTV Windsor that's down from the usual 800 students that make the university campus home every year; that's because nearly all classes are being offered online with the exception of some labs and clinics deemed safe for in-class instruction.

UWindsor spent nearly $1.7-million on new technology and support to ensure online learning goes smoothly.

Under the schools pandemic plan, each student will have their own bedroom with up to two students allowed to share a common space at a time.

Flanagan says an new feature in the school's Safe Lancer App has also been launched to provide students and staff quick health assessments through a series of questions on the their mobile device.

Welcome Week activities have been moved online due to the pandemic.

The celebration usually includes tours, parties and concerts.

— with files from CTV Windsor News.