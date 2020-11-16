Students Dismissed After COVID-19 Found at Brennan High School

Nearly a dozen students at F.J. Brennan Catholic High School will not be attending class Tuesday.

Under direction from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the Catholic school board has dismissed a cohort of 11 students after a confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified at the school.

According to a release from the board, the health unit has contacted all affected students and staff and have given them directions to follow.

Parents are asked to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning — if they appear ill keep them home and contact your healthcare provider.

This is the fifth case of COVID-19 at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board since the school year began in September.

The latest information can be found on the board's website.