Students excited over potential resumption of extracurricular

Local high school students are excited over the possibility of resuming extracurricular activities in the near future.

Kingsville District High School Student Jackson Champeau wrote an open letter to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit along with 20 of his classmates in student politics.

The group asked officials to reconsider the ban on extracurricular at schools - and they did - saying "extra-curricular activities can resume if local school boards put policies in place ensuring students are fully vaccinated."

The Grade 12 student says the school board is still working on a plan, but it was encouraging to see the health unit's response.

"The letter and the petition actually did something, it was just awesome to see that," he says.

Champeau says there's a buzz in the hallways of his school.

"I'm a big sports guy, but at the same time, I'm on Student Council and a lot of other extracurricular that play a big part in my life," he says. "I think others in the class feel the same way."

He says there will be rules in place, but it will be worth it to resume some sense of normal.

"We're a big school with extracurricular, so once it gets going up again it will be a totally different environment," he says. "It will be awesome for the Grade 9's and Grade 10's to see that too. They haven't been able to see that in all the time they've been here."

Champeau says the letter was never intended to undermine the health unit's efforts to keep people safe, just to find a comprise that would allow students to participate in activities safely.

All four publicly funded school boards in Windsor-Essex have committed to putting together a plan that fits the health unit's directive.

The joint statement added that staff, officials and volunteers would also need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in extracurricular.