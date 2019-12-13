Students Fill Santa's School Buses for Those in Need
Students and staff at area Catholic schools are giving to those in need this holiday season.
Two school buses were filled with can goods, other non perishable food, toys, clothing and toiletry items.
The schools involved were Christ the King, L.A. Desmarais, Notre Dame, St. Andre, St. Gabriel and St. Joseph's Catholic High School.
Andrew Pols is a grade 8 student at Christ the King and says it's exciting to see how much was donated.
"We may have a small community but it's a very tight one and it just goes to show how generous we are in the season and how much we gave to the community," says Pols.
Christ the King Grade 8 student Jacob Lee says students from kindergarten to grade 8 all donated.
"It means a lot to us that everybody wants to take part in this and give to the poor, it's a very heartwarming feeling," says Lee.
Students started collecting the items three weeks ago.
The items will be donated to a number of local charities such as the Children's Aid Society and Advocating Young Minds.
It was the second year the students have filled the buses.