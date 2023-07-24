Students from Japan visit Windsor to experience 'Canadian life'

17 international students from Japan will get to experience the "Canadian Life" when they arrive in Windsor.

Through the MLI Homestay program, on July 25, a group of high school students will travel from Japan to Windsor where they will stay in the city for 10 days.

The group will attend school during the week at Dr. David Suzuki, and then be with their host families on the weekends where they will get to sightsee throughout the Windsor-Essex community.

While at school the teens will take part in learning team building activities as well as learning about Canadian life and culture.

The students will also take a trip to Niagara Falls, a community tour of local attractions, and they will enjoy evening and weekend time with their host families.

Sae Yokoi, Groups Supervisor for MLI Homestay, says it's an exciting time.

"They're very excited to come over, and as well as the host families, they are excited to welcome the students."

She says the students get to visit Windsor buildings.

"One day they visit City Hall and then usually the student will get to meet the mayor, and the mayor will introduce about Windsor."

Yokoi says the students will be around the city during the afternoon, and asks that the community is welcoming.

"Also maybe if the people could say hi, or if they can have a friendly conversation when the people of Windsor see, that would be really nice and great."

Students from Japan have visited Windsor annually since 2009, aside from 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

More information about hosting a student can be found by clicking here.