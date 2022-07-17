Students from Japan visiting Windsor after two year hiatus

MLI Homestay students will be travelling to Canada once again.

Following a two year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of 19 high school students from Japan will make a stop in Canada.

The group of students will land in Windsor on July 22, and return back home to Japan on August 4.

This group will attend school during the week, and be with their host families on the weekends.

Attending Dr. David Suzuki Public School, the teens will take part in learning team building activities as well as learning about Canadian life and culture.

Cheryl Lee, C-O-O of MLI Homestay, says they're thrilled for the return after the cancellations of the past couple of years.

"In 2020, and 2021, they weren't able to come because of COVID. So, we're just super excited that we're finally able to welcome our first group of high school aged students back into Canada, and particularly to Ontario into Windsor."

She says what the students will do during the week.

"So they'll be going to Dr. David Suzuki Public School, that's the location where they'll be each day for their class time, and then exploring the community with their homestay. But also, on several of the afternoons, they'll be out in about in the community with our team of staff."

Lee says outside of learning in school, they have a few fun trips planned.

"They also have a day of visiting the City Hall in the afternoon in the first few days. They have a trip, a full day excursion to Niagara. And they also go to Fort Malden and have a full cultural heritage type visit there."

Lee adds that more host families are welcome to apply on the MLI Homestay website.