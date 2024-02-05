Students from local French public board will stay home on April 8

Students from the local French public school board will be staying home on April 8.

That's the day of the expected solar eclipse.

The Viamonde School Board says it has chosen to make the day an 'asynchronous learning day from home.'

According to the board, buses will be cancelled and students will stay home to complete work that has been distributed to them in advance.

The board says teaching staff will be available to support students remotely if necessary.

As AM800 news reported on Friday, elementary and secondary students from both the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board will be dismissed at 1 p.m. on April 8.

Both boards have cancelled afternoon bus transportation for that day.