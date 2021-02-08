Students in Windsor-Essex Back in the Classrooms Today

Teachers and students across Windsor-Essex are heading back to the classroom today for in-person learning.

Students have been learning online from home since mid-December after schools in the area were closed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The original order from the health unit was then extended as part of a provincial lockdown ordered by the Ontario government.

The province then took a staggered approach to reopening schools, allowing those in northern Ontario and rural areas to resume in-person learning first.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government is taking a number of steps to enhance safety in schools, such as more stringent screening for high schoolers and asymptomatic testing across the province.

With files from the Canadian Press