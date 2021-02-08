iHeartRadio
-12°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Students in Windsor-Essex Back in the Classrooms Today

am800-news-covid-classroom

Teachers and students across Windsor-Essex are heading back to the classroom today for in-person learning.

Students have been learning online from home since mid-December after schools in the area were closed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The original order from the health unit was then extended as part of a provincial lockdown ordered by the Ontario government.

The province then took a staggered approach to reopening schools, allowing those in northern Ontario and rural areas to resume in-person learning first.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government is taking a number of steps to enhance safety in schools, such as more stringent screening for high schoolers and asymptomatic testing across the province.

 

With files from the Canadian Press

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE