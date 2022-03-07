Students participating in extra curricular activities no longer have to be fully vaccinated

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has lifted a number of measures in regards to sports and extra curricular activities.

According to a release from the school board, students will no longer have to be fully vaccinated to participate.

WECDSB executive superintendent John Ulicny says after consultation with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit rules were put in place on how they would approach these activities.

"So when they analyze the data and look at the factors, they believe that we're at the point in the pandemic where it is no longer required for students to be fully vaccinated in order to participate. We're excited to be able to welcome back all students into the fold."

Ulicny says individuals being disappointed about limited participation was expected.

"I think everybody understands that this was a health and safety measure, we were following the best advice that we had," he continued. "The pandemic has been fluid right through out, and things have changed regularly through out the pandemic and as things changed, schools just like local municipalities and provinces had to adapt."

He says they anticipate more measures to be relaxed over time.

"I know that Dr. Kieran Moore has indicated that he's contemplating removing the masking policy, right across the Province of Ontario and he has articulated to school boards that when he does it for the general public, he will also be doing it for schools, he's kind of set out a rough time period for that," Ulicny said.

The school board still requires staff, coaches and non-staff volunteers to be vaccinated or take regular rapid antigen tests.

Masks will also be required for those who are not actively participating in the sport or extra curricular activity.