Students Return to Class at St. Clair College

It's back to the classroom for students at St. Clair College in Windsor.

The majority of classes will be online Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but President Patti France says that won't work for everyone.

France says students who require in-class accreditation will be screened, must wear a mask, and follow clearly marked physical distancing instructions throughout campus.

"We actually have wellness ambassadors walking the halls just to make sure everyone is being compliant with the requirements and it's all in the effort of keeping everybody safe," she says.

France says staff has worked hard to assure students get what they need this semester.

"Working so hard to really meet the needs of our students and to be as flexible as we can from an educational perspective because we appreciate that we have multiple students with different challenges then we traditionally would have," says France.

It took a lot of hard work to assure students they'll get their education needs met and remain safe, according to France.

She says low enrollment from the pandemic's peak in the spring and summer have bounced back and is slightly higher than last year's total of 13,000 students.

"We were very, very, happy with the results and even for winter we are on target for our projections, which is great news," she added.

France estimates 1,000 students will visit a St. Clair College classroom Monday, but that number accounts for dozens of buildings spread between Windsor, Chatham and Toronto.

Those will also be spread out over a 16-hour period, so there will be plenty of room to physically distance.

