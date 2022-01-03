Students shifting to online learning, more COVID-19 restrictions rolled out as case counts soar

The province is rolling out new COVID-19 restrictions while moving students to online learning amid skyrocketing COVID-19 case counts across Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Monday that remote learning would begin January 5 and go until at least January 17 when the situation will be re-evaluated.

The province is also limiting social gatherings to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars will be put on hold while retail settings, including shopping malls, will be limited to 50% capacity and food courts will be required to close

Capacity at indoor weddings, funerals and religious ceremonies is limited to 50% capacity.

Indoor sport and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms, must close.

Places where large gatherings take place, like concert venues, theatres, cinemas and museums will be closed.

Hospitals have been instructed to pause all non-emergency surgeries in order to preserve critical capacity.

The new restrictions go into effect on Wednesday, January 5 at 12:01am and will last for at least 21 days.

The changes come as Public Health Ontario reported 16,714 COVID-19 cases on Sunday after a record-breaking 18,445 reported the day before.