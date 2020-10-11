Students to Return to Class at Two Catholic Schools in Essex County

Students at two schools in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board will be allowed to return to class after being cleared of possible COVID-19 exposure.

Seven students at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School in LaSalle, Ont. and 40 students at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg, Ont. were dismissed Friday — they were initially directed to stay home and quarantine.

On Sunday the board announced, "the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit ... determined that the three cohorts of students who were dismissed from Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School and St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School on Friday may return to school when classes resume on Tuesday."

The statement goes on to say “students were dismissed because of an identified exposure to COVID-19" but it has "since been confirmed that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the dismissed cohorts and the students can return to school."

Students were dismissed out of "an abundance of caution," according to the statement.

The board is asking parents to continue to monitor their children for symptoms and keep them home if they're ill.