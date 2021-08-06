Students Urged to Update Immunization Records Before Going Back-To-School

Parents are being reminded to make sure their child's immunization records are updated as they get ready to head back-to-school.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says that those born between 2006 and 2009 must receive their vaccines for Hepatitis B, Meningococcal Disease, and HPV.

Students can receive these vaccines through their family doctor, nurse practitioner, and other community healthcare providers and are encouraged to do so.

The health unit is hosting a series of student immunization, catch-up clinics beginning on Aug. 11 at MacKenzie Hall at 3277 Sandwich St. W. in Windsor.

The event takes place between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and vaccines are avilable by appointment only. Families can book an appointment for their child by visiting the online booking system on the health unit website at or by calling the School Immunization Helpline at 519-259-2146 ext.1222.

Officials also say if students have or plan to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, then an appointment to receive a vaccine for either Meningococcal conjugate ACYW-135, Hepatitis B, or HPV can only be scheduled 28 days after receiving their first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose. Students that receive other non-COVID-19 immunizations including Meningococcal conjugate ACYW-135, Hepatitis B, or HPV are required to wait 14 days before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.