Studio 4 to be Torn Down Thursday, Signs Being Auctioned for Charity

A Windsor landmark is set to meet the wrecking ball Thursday morning.

Studio 4 on Huron Church Rd. will be reduced to rubble following the sale of the property to London-based Westdell Development Corporation back in January.

Gagnon Demolition is handling the tear down and Jeff Gagnon says they're planning to auction a number of items from the property with a portion of the proceeds going to local charities.

"There's a couple signs that we're going to try and salvage which will be part of an auction that we're going to to doing on eBay. Starting sometime on Thursday we're going to be listing and posting probably between six and 10 items that will be available for the public to bid on. A minimum of half the proceeds will go to local charities."

He says several signs will be up for grabs including the iconic sign at the corner of Huron Church and Tecumseh Rd.

"The main sign that had the girls on the corner post will be put up for auction as well as a neon Studio 4 sign from inside the building and a few other items. So if people want to try and bid and get a piece of the history of the building, that'll be available to the public."

Gagnon says they've been involved in several historic demos as of late.

"Recently we've done the Sunnyside Tavern, the Happy Snapper restaurant in Leamington as well as the Dover Motel. So there's lots of these types of buildings that are coming down, unfortunately, where people like to go drink and have fun, but we're part of the process of doing what needs to be done for future development."

The demolition is scheduled to begin around 9am Thursday with the entire process, including clean up, expected to take approximately two weeks.

The Westdell Development Corporation plans to transform the 8.5-acre property into a mixed-use retail operation.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi