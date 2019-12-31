Study: Opioid Deaths Spike After Plant Closings

There's a new study that reveals some shocking numbers when it comes to a connection between opioid deaths and auto plant closures.

The study finds that overdose death rates are higher in communities where an automotive plant has closed.

Researchers report the rates were 85% higher after five years.

The study's author says the data suggests that when economic opportunities collapse, it could have negative consequences for health.

Most of the counties affected were in the South and Midwest.

The increase in overdose deaths was largest among white men.

The study was published on Monday by the American Medical Association.

— with files from Metro Source